Mizoram minister likely to visit violence-hit Manipur

Aizawl: Mizoram Law Minister TJ Lalnuntluanga is likely to visit violence-hit Manipur where hundreds of people from his state were stranded, officials said on Saturday.
The ruling MNF’s youth wing president L Thangmawia, an MLA, and a leader of the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) are expected to accompany him, they said.
Meanwhile, the CYMA organised a meeting on the situation in Manipur, and it was attended by representatives of all NGOs, political parties and churches.
In the meeting, it was decided that representatives will be sent to New Delhi to meet Union ministers over the plight of Kukis in the violence-hit state, a leader said.
The meeting urged the Centre, and governments of Manipur and Mizoram to take stringent actions to restore peace and harmony in the violence-hit state, he said.
It further urged the people of Mizoram to extend assistance to the people of Manipur seeking refuge in the state.
The Kukis share ethnic and cultural ties with the Mizos.
Violent clashes broke out between tribals and people belonging to the majority Meitei community in Manipur on Wednesday, displacing thousands of people and killing at least 54.
The clashes broke out after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the ten hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 percent of the population and live mostly in the hill districts.
