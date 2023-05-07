Aizawl: Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana convened a meeting with officials on Saturday to review the current situation and measures being taken to evacuate the stranded state residents from the violence-torn Manipur. Lalchamliana informed the meeting that the attempts to charter flights went futile and apologised for the inconvenience.

He said that the government is making massive efforts to bring back its people at the earliest.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

A senior Mizoram official informed that the state government had urged both the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to provide flights for the stranded residents but to no avail.

The request to a private airline to lift the stranded people was also not responded to, he said.

Hundreds of people, mostly students, are stranded in the neighbouring state, he said.

Lalchamliana said the state government would also make relentless efforts to address the problems of the stranded residents and ensure their safety till normalcy returns in the neighbouring state.

It was mentioned in the meeting that commercial flights tickets have been booked for the stranded state’s residents and they are expected to return in batches.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meanwhile, the Government of Tripura has arranged three special flights with the support of airlines company Indigo that will bring back 218 Tripura students stranded in riot hit Manipur on Sunday.

Also Read: Three flights to airlift 208 Tripura students from Manipur: CM Saha

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









