Mizoram: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday said that his government is taking steps to evacuate people from the state stranded in violence-hit Manipur.
Zoramthanga also assured the safety of the people of Manipur living in Mizoram.
He urged the central and Manipur governments to make more efforts to end the mob violence in the northeastern state.
“Efforts are on to charter flights to evacuate the state’s residents, especially students and employees stranded in the neighbouring state,” the Mizoram chief minister said in a statement.
Zoramthanga said that he has urged Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to ensure safe return of tribal people stranded in capital Imphal to their native villages in Churachandpur and other districts of the state and he assured of requisite steps.
He had written to Biren Singh and also had a telephonic conversation with him on Thursday on the violent clashes in several parts of Manipur. He also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to send additional central armed forces to Manipur.
The Mizoram home department has, meanwhile, assured safety for Meiteis living in the state.
The Meiteis are the majority community residing in the valley areas of Manipur and their demand for ST status triggered the present unrest in the northeastern state.
It also appealed to the community to engage in peace-building measures in order to restore normalcy in the violence-hit areas of Manipur.
The Mizoram home department activated helpline numbers 0389-233427/2335359 (Landline), 9862899962 (Whatsapp) and 8787784958 (Mobile) for its residents stranded in Manipur.
“The Mizoram government calls for peace and harmony to be restored in Manipur. While expressing solidarity with the Zohnahthlak (Kuki) community, the Mizoram government appeals to all cross sections of the society in Mizoram to work towards maintaining peace and to do away with any elements that may escalate or aggravate the present situation,” the home department said in a statement.
State home minister Lalchamliana is closely monitoring the situation and developments to ensure that no untoward incidents occur in Mizoram, it said.
The Centre has deployed additional central armed forces to diffuse tension in the neighbouring state.
