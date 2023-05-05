Manipuri body thanks Zoramthanga for protecting them in Mizoram

The All Mizoram Manipuri Association (AMMA) has expressed their “heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister of Mizoram” and others for their efforts to protect Manipuris living in Mizoram.

“As members of the AMMA, we were deeply concerned about the ongoing violence in Manipur, and we are grateful for the necessary measures taken by the Mizoram government to ensure the safety and well-being of Manipuris living in Mizoram. Thanks to these arrangements, all Manipuris in Mizoram are currently living peacefully. Once again, we extend our sincere gratitude to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, the Commissioner of Home, the Government of Mizoram, and all members of society in Mizoram for their support and assistance during this challenging time. We hope that their efforts will continue to help promote peace and harmony among all communities in the region,” a letter issued by the Association said.

Earlier, the Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga urged his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh to exercise the kind of leadership that brings an end to the senseless violence in the neighbouring state.

“I write concerning recent events in Manipur that have made it to the national news headlines and have shattered the peace in the northeastern region,” Zoramthanga wrote in an official letter to the Manipur Chief Minister.

“I urge you to exercise the kind of leadership that the people of your own state know you are capable of and reach out to the parties involved to cry and bring an end to this senseless violence. Towards, this, I assure you of the highest cooperation of my government and the people of Mizoram as we pray for reconciliation and healing in the state of Manipur,” Zoramthanga said.

“As the chief minister of Mizoram, a lifelong neighbour that has much in common with Manipur in terms of history and culture, I am deeply pained by the violence that has flared up in parts of your state and the underlying tension between the Meitei community and tribals there. At a time when our two states are already facing issues as a result of the political situation in Myanmar and Bangladesh and the lingering effects of Covid-19, including the prospects of a new wave with more and more cases being detected, such violence only makes things worse,” Zoramthanga added.

