Aizawl: Five people, including a 36-year-old woman from Myanmar, were arrested with heroin in Mizoram, officials said on Tuesday.
The arrests were made from different parts of the state in raids by the Excise and Narcotics Department on Monday, they said.
A woman of Falam district in Myanmar’s Chin state was arrested with 87 gram of heroin from the Phunchawng area on the western outskirts of Aizawl, they said.
A resident of Aizawl’s Thuampui locality was arrested with 13 gram of heroin, they added.
Three persons were arrested from Champhai town with 164 gram of heroin, officials said.
Those arrested were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, they said.
The seized drugs were worth around Rs 2.4 lakh in the local market, officials said.
