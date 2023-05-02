Aizawl: Mizoram reported its first Covid death in over six months, after an elderly man succumbed to the virus in Aizawl, an official said on Tuesday.

The 63-year-old man, who was infected with COVID-19, died at a private hospital here on Monday, he said.

The northeastern state had last registered a death owing to coronavirus on October 29, 2022.

According to a health department bulletin, 34 people tested Covid positive in the last 24 hours, raising the number of active cases to 78.

So far, 2,39,086 people have contracted the virus and 727 have succumbed to it, while a total of 2,38,281 patients recovered from the disease.

