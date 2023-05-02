Aizawl: All India Football Federation (AIFF) League Committee chairman and Mizoram Football Association (MFA) honorary secretary Lalnghinglova Hmar on Monday entered active politics as he formally joined Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM).

Hmar, who is also popularly known as Tetea Hmar, was inducted into the ZPM by party leader Lalduhoma, during a function held at the party office in Aizawl.

In the list of people released recently by the ZPM to monitor 35 assembly constituencies ahead of the assembly polls, Hmar has been tipped against rural development minister Lalruatkima in Aizawl West-II assembly seat.

Even though the ZPM has ruled out the list as intended candidates, the 35 people are likely to be the party candidates in the upcoming assembly polls, highly placed sources said.

Speaking on the occasion, Hmar said that he was excited to be part of the new government to be formed in the state under the leadership of Lalduhoma after the state assembly polls due later this year and to work for the development of the state.

The 45-year-old journalist-turned-politician said that many people, including the youths and church leaders, are desirous of a new system and change in the existing political system like him.

“We (ZPM workers) have a high hope. Our state can be reformed. We should continue keeping the flame of hope burning,” Hmar said.

Laying emphasis on women’s participation, Hmar urged the women folk to actively participate in politics and governance.

Hmar, who currently works as the joint editor of a leading local vernacular paper ‘Vanglaini,’ is known to be the man, who revolutionized football in the state through his journalistic works and sport activities.

He contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate backed by oppositions Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress but lost to Mizo National Front (MNF)’s nominee C. Lalrosanga.

