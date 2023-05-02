Aizawl: All India Football Federation (AIFF) League Committee chairman and Mizoram Football Association (MFA) honorary secretary Lalnghinglova Hmar on Monday entered active politics as he formally joined Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM).
Hmar, who is also popularly known as Tetea Hmar, was inducted into the ZPM by party leader Lalduhoma, during a function held at the party office in Aizawl.
In the list of people released recently by the ZPM to monitor 35 assembly constituencies ahead of the assembly polls, Hmar has been tipped against rural development minister Lalruatkima in Aizawl West-II assembly seat.
Even though the ZPM has ruled out the list as intended candidates, the 35 people are likely to be the party candidates in the upcoming assembly polls, highly placed sources said.
Speaking on the occasion, Hmar said that he was excited to be part of the new government to be formed in the state under the leadership of Lalduhoma after the state assembly polls due later this year and to work for the development of the state.
The 45-year-old journalist-turned-politician said that many people, including the youths and church leaders, are desirous of a new system and change in the existing political system like him.
“We (ZPM workers) have a high hope. Our state can be reformed. We should continue keeping the flame of hope burning,” Hmar said.
Laying emphasis on women’s participation, Hmar urged the women folk to actively participate in politics and governance.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Hmar, who currently works as the joint editor of a leading local vernacular paper ‘Vanglaini,’ is known to be the man, who revolutionized football in the state through his journalistic works and sport activities.
He contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate backed by oppositions Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress but lost to Mizo National Front (MNF)’s nominee C. Lalrosanga.
Also Read | Mizoram: MPCC president accepts treasurer’s resignation
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Air pollution exposure linked with higher risk of irregular heartbeat: Study
- Mizoram: MFA secretary Lalnghinglova Hmar joins ZPM
- Expert warns of heightened mosquito-borne disease risk due to climate change
- Meghalaya: VPP gets EC recognition as state party
- AIFF looks to increase teams in I-League, cut foreigners in squad
- Turning down pain: how to retrain your brain when you get sensitised