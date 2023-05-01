Mizoram: MPCC president accepts treasurer's resignation

Aizawl: The Mizoram Congress on Monday said it has accepted the resignation of senior MLA Zodintluanga Ralte as the treasurer of the party’s state unit.

Ralte, who is also the Congress Legislature Party leader, resigned as the state treasurer on April 21, saying he was dissatisfied with the functioning of state party president Lalsawta.

His resignation came ahead of the state assembly polls which are due later this year.

Lalsawta told reporters here that Ralte’s resignation has been accepted by the state party authorities after he discussed the matter personally with him on Sunday.

“As per the advice of senior party leaders, Ralte and I discussed the matter face-to-face in a friendly atmosphere on Sunday evening. We decided that Ralte’s resignation will be accepted as per his wish to strengthen the Congress,” Lalsawta said.

He said that the party leadership would appoint a suitable person to replace Ralte as the party treasurer.

Lalsawta said that the resignation of Ralte ahead of the state assembly polls has shocked the party workers.

Ralte, who was also present at the press conference, said that he resigned as the treasurer because he thought it was necessary for the betterment of the party.

The 60-year-old leader asserted that he would continue to remain in the Congress.

In his resignation letter, Ralte alleged that Lalsawta had failed in collective leadership and took unilateral decisions on several major issues against the party’s constitution and principles.

He had claimed that he was not consulted before taking several decisions though he was the treasurer.

Ralte also accused the president of undermining several committees, which are the foundation of the Congress.

He has served the state Congress in various capacities before becoming the party treasurer in 2019.

A four-time MLA since 2003, Ralte was a cabinet minister in the erstwhile Lal Thanhawla-led Congress government between 2008 and 2018.

