Aizawl: Mizoram Congress unit president Lalsawta on Friday claimed that a Congress led government will soon be formed at the Centre as opposition parties put their faith in Rahul Gandhi.

He said that major opposition parties are making massive efforts to ensure that a coalition government headed by Congress is formed after the Lok Sabha polls next year.

“Several opposition parties are having strong faith in Rahul Gandhi. A coalition government headed by Congress will soon be formed at the Centre as major opposition parties are making efforts in this regard,” Lalsawta said while addressing the party conference at Assam border Vairengte town in Kolasib district.

He expressed confidence that the Congress will win assembly polls to Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. Elections to the 224-member Karnataka assembly will be held on May 10 and Madhya Pradesh assembly polls are also due later this year.

Lalsawta said that his party is making efforts to form a state (government) where the farmers and the hardworking people prosper.

The Congress president also said that the party will provide assistance to those, who work really hard to become self-dependent, if it comes to power after the state assembly polls.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly are due in the later part of this year.

