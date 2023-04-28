Aizawl: Mizoram Congress unit president Lalsawta on Friday claimed that a Congress led government will soon be formed at the Centre as opposition parties put their faith in Rahul Gandhi.
He said that major opposition parties are making massive efforts to ensure that a coalition government headed by Congress is formed after the Lok Sabha polls next year.
“Several opposition parties are having strong faith in Rahul Gandhi. A coalition government headed by Congress will soon be formed at the Centre as major opposition parties are making efforts in this regard,” Lalsawta said while addressing the party conference at Assam border Vairengte town in Kolasib district.
He expressed confidence that the Congress will win assembly polls to Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. Elections to the 224-member Karnataka assembly will be held on May 10 and Madhya Pradesh assembly polls are also due later this year.
Lalsawta said that his party is making efforts to form a state (government) where the farmers and the hardworking people prosper.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Congress president also said that the party will provide assistance to those, who work really hard to become self-dependent, if it comes to power after the state assembly polls.
Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly are due in the later part of this year.
Also Read | Mizoram: 73 candidates in fray for Chakma council polls
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: ARSU members take out bike protest rally for Sixth Schedule
- Manipur promotes organic and indigenous products at Agri Horti Expo
- Opposition leaders trust Rahul Gandhi: Mizoram Congress President Lalsawta
- International flight operations from June: Tripura Transport Minister
- Mating urge adds new pressure to human-elephant conflict in Nepal
- Tripura govt working on enhancing opportunities in higher education: CM