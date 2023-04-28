Mizoram: 73 candidates in fray for Chakma council polls

Aizawl: A total of 73 candidates are in fray for the upcoming elections to Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, an official said on Thursday.
Polling for the 20-member council will be held on May 9.
Lawngtlai Additional Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Abraham Beirazi Khithie said 73 candidates will now contest the election following the withdrawal of an independent nominee on Wednesday.
The last date for withdrawal of candidature was Thursday.
The Mizo National Front (MNF), BJP and Congress have fielded 20 candidates each, while the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) named 13 nominees.
A total of 35,885 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
There are 70 polling stations within the Chakma council, the official said.
Counting of votes will take place on May 11.
Also Read | Mizoram: MNF launches election campaing for CADC polls
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Fourteen killed in lightning strikes in West Bengal
- Mizoram: 73 candidates in fray for Chakma council polls
- Assam: Investment opportunities discussed ahead of global summit
- Cyber crime cases on the rise in Mizoram, informs DGP
- Manipur: Mob sets on fire CM’s prog venue; Sec 144 imposed
- Saving forests to protect coastal ecosystems: Japan sets historic example