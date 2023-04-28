Mizoram: 73 candidates in fray for Chakma council polls

Aizawl: A total of 73 candidates are in fray for the upcoming elections to Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, an official said on Thursday.

Polling for the 20-member council will be held on May 9.

Lawngtlai Additional Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Abraham Beirazi Khithie said 73 candidates will now contest the election following the withdrawal of an independent nominee on Wednesday.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature was Thursday.

The Mizo National Front (MNF), BJP and Congress have fielded 20 candidates each, while the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) named 13 nominees.

A total of 35,885 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls.

There are 70 polling stations within the Chakma council, the official said.

Counting of votes will take place on May 11.

