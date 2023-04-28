AAP looking for honest people to contest Mizoram state polls: Senior leader

Aizawl: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is making efforts to contest all 40 seats in the Mizoram assembly polls and is on the lookout for good and honest people for the purpose, a senior party leader said on Friday.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly are due in the later part of this year.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“We are on the hunt for good people, who do not have records of crime and corruption, as party candidates for the next assembly polls. We invite upright people, who could be fielded by the party, to contest all the 40 assembly seats,” AAP leader in charge of Northeast, Rajesh Sharma, told a press conference here.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party, which is over ten years old, was officially granted the status of a national party by the Election Commission early this month.

The AAP is currently in power in Delhi and Punjab.

Sharma said the party will focus on corruption-free governance if elected to power.

“Our leader Arvind Kejriwal has shown that change is possible. The change that was witnessed in Delhi and Punjab can take place in Mizoram too,” Sharma said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The party will work for the transformation of education, improvement of healthcare schemes and roads, generation of employment and also ensure a corruption-free government, Sharma said.

Andrew Lalremkima, the organising chairman of AAP in Mizoram, who accompanied Sharma said that the party, which established its base in the state in April, had since been recruiting members.

Also Read | Mizoram: 73 candidates in fray for Chakma council polls

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









