Aizawl: Acting on specific information, personnel of Assam Rifles recovered 230 bags of smuggled Burmese areca nuts worth Rs. 1.2 crore in Champhai district near the Myanmar border on Wednesday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.
The recovery was made during an operation conducted jointly with the Customs department at Tlangsam village, it said.
The seized consignment worth Rs. 1.2 crore was handed over to the Custom department in Champhai the same day for further legal proceedings, the statement added.
