Aizawl: The Aizawl battalion of Assam Rifles on Wednesday organised career counselling and weapons display for NCC cadets and students in Aizawl.

A total of 34 NCC cadets and 31 students from Mizo High School and Hrangbana college attended the event.

The aim of the career counselling is to empower the students with information regarding the multitude of options available in order to join the Indian Army so that they can make informed decisions.

The participating NCC cadets of 20 Mizo battalion and the students were briefed about various forms of entry into the Defence Forces such as National Defence Academy (NDA), Technical Entry Scheme (TES), Combined Defence Services (CDS), Short Service commission (SSC) (Technical and Non Technical) for men and women including the process of written exam and Service Selection Board (SSB) interviews.

After the lecture, a weapon Display was organized for the NCC cadets and students to demonstrate the handling, usage and importance of the weapons for national security.

During the display, information was also imparted about the history and development of the weapons as well as their features and capabilities.

The event concluded with an interactive session and light refreshments.

