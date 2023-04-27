Aizawl: The Aizawl battalion of Assam Rifles on Wednesday organised career counselling and weapons display for NCC cadets and students in Aizawl.
A total of 34 NCC cadets and 31 students from Mizo High School and Hrangbana college attended the event.
The aim of the career counselling is to empower the students with information regarding the multitude of options available in order to join the Indian Army so that they can make informed decisions.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The participating NCC cadets of 20 Mizo battalion and the students were briefed about various forms of entry into the Defence Forces such as National Defence Academy (NDA), Technical Entry Scheme (TES), Combined Defence Services (CDS), Short Service commission (SSC) (Technical and Non Technical) for men and women including the process of written exam and Service Selection Board (SSB) interviews.
After the lecture, a weapon Display was organized for the NCC cadets and students to demonstrate the handling, usage and importance of the weapons for national security.
During the display, information was also imparted about the history and development of the weapons as well as their features and capabilities.
The event concluded with an interactive session and light refreshments.
Also Read | Mizoram: Science, innovation hubs upcoming in Aizawl & Serchip
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: Assam Rifles organise career counselling for NCC cadets
- ‘Statistically impossible’ heat: Researchers ID regions most at risk
- Study suggests rodents likely origin of the Omicron variant
- What revival of doge meme tells about lifecycle of internet
- Arunachal: BJP ZPM driver shot, cashier abducted
- Meghalaya sets sail for Northeast Regatta at Umiam lake