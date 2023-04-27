Aizawl: Yogendra Garg, Chief Commissioner of CGST, CEX & Customs (Guwahati zone), on Wednesday said that some measures and improvements are needed to be introduced in the collection of GST in Mizoram, official sources said.
During an interaction with Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan, Garg briefed the Governor about the current state of Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the state.
He also informed Governor that the GST compliance was below the standard in the state, particularly among the local contractors, the sources said. He believed that there is still a lack of awareness among large sections of people about the GST and its benefits.
Garg also suggested that some measures and improvements have to be introduced for the collection of GST.
The duo has also discussed measures necessary to be introduced in the state for improving the state GST.
Proper training for GST officials of the state by the central government and conducting more outreach education programmes were suggested as the immediate requirements.
Kambhampati and Garg also discussed issues related to Export Processing Zones (EPZ), Special Economic zones (SEZ), the need for improving working conditions of employees, measures needed for boosting the productivity of the state and other important topics at length.
