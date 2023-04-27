Aizawl: Yogendra Garg, Chief Commissioner of CGST, CEX & Customs (Guwahati zone), on Wednesday said that some measures and improvements are needed to be introduced in the collection of GST in Mizoram, official sources said.

During an interaction with Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan, Garg briefed the Governor about the current state of Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the state.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Mr Yogendra Garg briefed me on the current state of GST collection in Mizoram. We discussed measures for improving compliance and creating more awareness among people, including proper training for GST officials and outreach programs. pic.twitter.com/ugON0UTtDs — Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati (@DrHariBabuK) April 26, 2023

He also informed Governor that the GST compliance was below the standard in the state, particularly among the local contractors, the sources said. He believed that there is still a lack of awareness among large sections of people about the GST and its benefits.

Garg also suggested that some measures and improvements have to be introduced for the collection of GST.

The duo has also discussed measures necessary to be introduced in the state for improving the state GST.

Proper training for GST officials of the state by the central government and conducting more outreach education programmes were suggested as the immediate requirements.

Kambhampati and Garg also discussed issues related to Export Processing Zones (EPZ), Special Economic zones (SEZ), the need for improving working conditions of employees, measures needed for boosting the productivity of the state and other important topics at length.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Mizoram: Govt employees’ demand reinstatement of old pension scheme

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









