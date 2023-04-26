Aizawl: A 42-year-old woman was arrested with methamphetamine worth over Rs 10 crore in Aizawl, police said on Tuesday.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the police’s Special Branch raided a house in Laipuitlang area on Monday and seized 5.2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from the “woman peddler”, they said in a statement.
The seized drugs were worth Rs 10.4 crore in the international black market, police said.
The accused, from Champhai town, was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the statement said.
On April 22, methamphetamine worth Rs 3 crore was seized from a 35-year-old man, who was a local social media influencer, police said.
Meanwhile, the State Excise and Narcotics Department launched ‘Ruhhlo Do’ or ‘war on drugs’ on Monday.
The state government had formed a ‘Core Committee on Ruihhlo Do’, headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, in May last year to tackle the drug menace in the state.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Under the initiative, task forces were formed in all districts to combat drugs at the local level.
Also Read | Mizoram: 14-year-old boy drowns in stagnant water
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura civil servant, who looked after lakhs of refugees during 1971, dies
- Mizoram: Woman. 42, arrested with meth worth Rs 10 crore
- NEW MUSIC WEDNESDAY: Doja Cat, ALOK and Jesy Nelson
- Animals learn survival tricks from others, even if they live alone
- Air pollution in India linked to cognitive problems in babies: Study
- Cognitive flexibility: the science of how to be successful in business and at work