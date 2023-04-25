Mizoram: Knowledge true index of India's economy, not GDP, says Guv

Aizawl: Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati on Tuesday said that the true index of India’s economy is not its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but its Gross Domestic Knowledge Potential (GDKP).

He said that India has undergone a revolution in the digital arena and has become a knowledge hub and destination.

“The true index to measure the country’s economy is not its GDP, but the Gross Domestic Knowledge Potential (GDKP). The ‘K’ factor or knowledge factor, is critical, and India is far far ahead of others in the knowledge factor,” the Governor said while inaugurating a Science-Technology-Innovation (STI) hub, a joint initiative of Amrita University and Mizoram University (MZU) in Aizawl.

Kambhampati was addressing a Mizoram conclave of the C20 working group on ‘Education and Digital Transformation.’ He said that the cost of living now is calculated based on digital needs as the country heads towards a 6G revolution.

“Earlier, we used to calculate the per capita cost of living on the basic needs of roti, kapda aur makaan, which means food, clothing and shelter. However, in modern digitized society, these parameters have changed because our basic and fundamental needs have gone beyond these three things. Today, we need to calculate the index of the cost of learning. And, in modern society, the cost of learning is parallel to the cost of living,” Kambhampati said.

He said that education and knowledge, coupled with the use of technology to enhance education and knowledge, are the true measure of a successful and growing nation.

As for Mizoram and parts of the Northeastern region, Kambhampati suggested that education and digital transformation offer a pathway to come out of the dependency on subsistence agriculture. He also stressed the need for advancement in technology and digital infrastructures towards the education system more aggressively.

Mizoram chief secretary Renu Sharma also attended the event. The working group on Education and Digital Transformation under C20 is headed by Dr Prema Nedungadi, chairperson of AmritaCREATE, of the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (Amrita University). Prime Minister Narendra Modi had nominated Ma Amritanandamayi Amma as the Chair of C20 which is the Civil 20 group under G20.

