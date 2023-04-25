Aizawl: Mizoram on Monday became the first in the Northeast to have distributed Property Cards under the Centre’s Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) Scheme, an official statement said.
Land Revenue and Settlement minister Lalruatkima handed over property cards to 420 beneficiaries- 254 and 166 in Tachhip and Phulpui villages in Aizawl district respectively, the statement issued by the state Information and Public Relations department said.
The minister said that the property card is similar to the Land Settlement Certificate (LSC) as it provides rural people with legal ownership of their residential lands.
It will also enable the beneficiaries to use their residential properties as financial assets for taking loans and other financial benefits like compensation, he said. SVAMITVA, a Central sector scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2021.
It is being implemented under the joint initiative of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the state’s revenue departments and the Survey of India. The scheme aims at providing legal ownership to rural people of their residential properties so that they can use their properties for economic benefit. In Mizoram, the scheme will cover 319 rural villages and the mapping of 171 villages by drones is being conducted.
Also Read | Chin rockstar Benjamin Sum’s ‘Aadhar’ card fuels refugee debate in Mizoram
