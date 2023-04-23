Aizawl: At least 162 houses have been damaged by heavy rain and hailstones in west Mizoram’s Mamit district bordering Tripura and Bangladesh on Saturday, an official said on Sunday.
No casualties, however, have been reported so far, he said.
West Phaileng Sud-Divisional Officer (SDO) Vanlalchhuanawma Chawngthu said that heavy rain and hail lashed three villages within Mamit’s West Phaileng sub-division on Saturday evening.
At least 98 houses in Lallen village, 27 houses in Chhippui and 37 others in Kawnmawi village have been damaged by hail, he said.
He said that the heavy rain and hailstones have left around 61 houses- 40 in Lallen, 13 in Chhippui and 8 in Kawnmawi- unfit for human occupation.
Mamit Deputy Commissioner V.L. Remliana said that the district administration and local MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo have provided tarpaulins to the affected families.
The three villages fall under Dampa assembly constituency.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Sailo rushed to the affected villages on Saturday evening and extended relief to them.
State BJP president Vanlalhmuaka has also extended monetary assistance to the three villages, BJP sources said.
Also Read | ‘Yellow’ warning for thunderstorm in Assam, neighbouring states
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Renfield: Nicolas Cage’s Dracula pulls vampire film into 21st century
- Jal Jeevan Mission facing roadblocks in Meghalaya: Minister
- Heavy rainfall and hailstones damage 162 houses in Mizoram
- People of Sikkim yearn for clean governance: Bhaichung Bhutia
- Prohibitory orders imposed in Bengal’s Kaliaganj after protests over girl’s death
- Nagaland to hold interviews of 1,300 govt job aspirants from Monday