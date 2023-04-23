Aizawl: At least 162 houses have been damaged by heavy rain and hailstones in west Mizoram’s Mamit district bordering Tripura and Bangladesh on Saturday, an official said on Sunday.

No casualties, however, have been reported so far, he said.

West Phaileng Sud-Divisional Officer (SDO) Vanlalchhuanawma Chawngthu said that heavy rain and hail lashed three villages within Mamit’s West Phaileng sub-division on Saturday evening.

At least 98 houses in Lallen village, 27 houses in Chhippui and 37 others in Kawnmawi village have been damaged by hail, he said.

He said that the heavy rain and hailstones have left around 61 houses- 40 in Lallen, 13 in Chhippui and 8 in Kawnmawi- unfit for human occupation.

Mamit Deputy Commissioner V.L. Remliana said that the district administration and local MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo have provided tarpaulins to the affected families.

The three villages fall under Dampa assembly constituency.

Sailo rushed to the affected villages on Saturday evening and extended relief to them.

State BJP president Vanlalhmuaka has also extended monetary assistance to the three villages, BJP sources said.

