No long-term solution to Northeast's woes without peace in Myanmar

Earlier this week, India surpassed China as the most populous country in the world. Of course, everyone reacted differently, and for good reason. I saw this as a timely reminder that the Indian subcontinent, China, and Southeast Asia are home to over 60-65% of the world’s population.

Maybe that explains why we have almost forgotten millions of people fighting one of the most brutal regimes of all time.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

And no, I am not talking about Ukraine. The country I am talking about shares a border with us and is more populous than Ukraine. The only difference is that while Ukraine is fighting outsiders in the form of Russians, the citizens of Myanmar are fighting the military coup that has been in place since February 2021.

Earlier this month, in one of the most disturbing episodes in the post-coup chapter of Myanmar, over 100 civilians were reported dead in the Sagaing region, courtesy of air strikes by the Myanmar military. And before someone says “Fake news!”, even the spokesman of the military junta, General Zaw Min Tun, confirmed the attack on state television, as reported by the BBC.

Now, to be fair, it is not as if such an atrocity has been missed completely by the world. The United Nations, and ASEAN, a 10-member regional bloc that includes Myanmar, issued statements to condemn the horrific attack.

Somehow, I am yet to see India condemn the attack. India reacted, yes, but instead of condemning the attack, it repeated its oft-repeated stance of calling for cessation of violence on all sides. When a country airstrikes its own population, it becomes difficult to toe the violence from ‘all sides’ line, I believe.

India has had a strange response to the Myanmar coup, but I am not sure how long we can continue doing that. India, especially the Northeast, has seen a refugee influx that should concern those in Delhi. Instead, their response has varied between the indifferent and the intolerant. Mizoram has, on record, over 30,000 refugees and while the numbers are said to be high in Manipur too, it is not as high as in Mizoram. While Mizos have opened their homes and villages for their ethnic brothers and even enrolled their children in schools, one wonders how long this bonhomie will last.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Ruata Lungchuang, who runs The Mizos, has wonderfully summed up how some Mizos had felt ‘betrayed’ in light of some shocking events, most notably the murder of three Mizoram individuals, one of whom was a member of a local organisation. Some may disagree with the article, but history teaches us that the influx of thousands of refugees fleeing violence, who then try settling in foreign lands, is not always easy. Crime, especially smuggling, has gone up in Mizoram.

In Manipur, the ‘influx’ has alarmed locals so much that the majority of the population now seems to be favouring the implementation of an Assam-like National Register of Citizens in their state too. I have argued in another article that this is easier said than done. But the larger point is not just for Manipur or Mizoram, it is for the rest of India too.

Our government has, while toeing the line for a democratic solution to Myanmar’s crisis, continued dealing with the Junta. New Delhi has backed the ASEAN approach to Myanmar. But it is no secret that New Delhi is focusing on expediting developmental projects in Myanmar. This, of course, includes the resumption of routine trade and commerce relations. India also offered a multi-million Line of Credit to the junta for “undertaking development projects.” No wonder, then, that India avoids making bold statements on the restoration of democracy in Myanmar.

But is ‘being nice’ to Myanmar helping India? I am not so sure. The dastardly attack by banned organisations PLA-Manipur and Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) on an army convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur, in November 2021 left six Bravehearts dead. The organisations are based in Myanmar, according to several experts and reports. Smuggling activities have increased so much that from contrabands ruining the lives of thousands to betel nut farmers protesting on streets, no one has been left untouched. There is nothing to indicate that the influx of refugees will decrease in the coming days.

While India has time and again reaffirmed its support for infrastructure projects in Myanmar, the truth is different.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Despite acting like they are in charge, the truth is that Junta is fighting a war against its own people across the country. How then does India expect the Junta to protect projects like the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project and the India-Myanmar-Thailand (IMT) Highway? Most India-sponsored/supported projects are anyway in Chin state, which is not even controlled by the military. Rather, several militias and ethnic organisations are in charge. How will these projects move forward?

India, some might say, is in a lose-lose situation in Myanmar. Act tough against the Junta, and you lose the limited progress you have made in the recent past, and the “Act East” Policy goes back to cold storage. Continue supporting the Junta and we stand accused of supporting genocide, and even increasing the number of refugees in our country.

What we cannot, however, do is remain silent. If the government cannot, the people must rise to speak and highlight what is happening in our neighbourhood. Staying silent will only make things worse.

Also Read | It is clear now: No one died in Oting on Dec 4, 2021

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









