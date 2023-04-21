Aizawl: Long-time Congress member and one of the only five Congress party MLAs in the 40 seat assembly of Mizoram, Zodintluanga tendered resignation from his post as treasurer of the party on Friday.

In his resignation letter addressed to Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Lalsawta Thanhawla, Zodintluanga, who was the leader of Congress Legislature Party, said he has decided to respectfully tender his resignation from his post.

“I had a high hope that we will work together harmoniously for our people, our land and our party and see victory at the upcoming General elections. However, things have not traversed as per expectation,” he wrote.

Zodintluanga mentioned three points as the reason for his resignation. In the first point, he slammed the MPCC president saying, the Indian National Congress was dependent on the workings of the committee as per the guidelines given in the Constitution of the Indian National Congress.

Addressing Thanhawla, he said, “Since you became the MPCC President in 2021, our strong foundations that we have seen as the fundamentals of the party, have been shaken. While decisions were taken at the executive and higher committee levels, now decisions are taken by the President in consultation with one or two members. The collective leadership which you so often talk about is not to be seen in reality.”

In his second point, the former MPCC treasurer commented on the nomination committee, accusing president Thanhawla of appointing the nominating committee and also adding additional members on his own terms without consulting the treasurer. As such, I see no reason for me to continue to hold the post of an office bearer, he said.

In the third and last point, Zodintluanga said he had come to know of Lalsawta’s plan to disintegrate the current Political Affairs Committee members and form a new one. He said the MPCC President has no trust and consideration for the PAC which had favoured him.

While Zodintluanga tendered his resignation from the post as office bearer of the party, he did not mention any plans of leaving the party in the letter which he ends saying he took the decision for the party to be stronger and work unitedly.

Reacting to the resignation, a senior Congress official told EastMojo on the condition of anonymity, “As the president was not available, the resignation letter was given to the vice president. It was very much anticipated from watching his moves.”

Zodintluanga has served in various capacities in Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee as executive member, general secretary and president of the youth wing before taking over as treasurer of MPCC. He has been well known for introducing astro turf in Lammual and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl and various parts of the state, including Lunglei, Kolasib and Champhai.

