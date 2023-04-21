Kamalanagar: The BJP announced their official candidates for the upcoming 11th CADC General Elections in a massive rally which saw the participation of more than 2,700 members.

The list includes Jupiter Chakma, Sadhu Dhan Chakma, Amar Smriti Chakma, Molin Kumar Chakma, Parimal Chakma, Nirupam Chakma, Rupayan Chakma, Prema Ranjan Chakma, Lobiod Chakma, Buban Bijoy Chakma, Santosh Chakma, Sneha Bikash Tongchangya, Sunita Chakma, BP Amit Bayan Chakma, Amit Kumar Chakma, Nua Muni, Purna Muni Chakma, T Pankoj Tongchangya, Montu Chakma and Devabar Chakma.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

BJP will contest all 20 seats in the upcoming CADC elections.

The rally, which commenced from the SDO Traffic point via the Bazar line to the BJP district office, was led by Parimal Chakma, the official BJP candidate of Kamalanagar ‘N’ Constituency.

Along with the rally, a mass induction program was also conducted by the party.

In the induction program, Mizoram BJP vice president T Zakunga welcomed 1,743 people to the party. The BJP leaders expressed their gratitude to the people for their overwhelming support and pledged to work towards the betterment of the region and the state.

Also Read | Centre proposes 11 food streets in NE to promote hygienic practices

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









