Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has said that his party Mizo National Front (MNF) is firm on continuing total prohibition in the state.
His assertion came days after a local cable channel reported that certain sections of Mizo society, including some church leaders, are in favour of reopening wine shops in the state, the MNF said in a statement on Tuesday.
“The MNF has taken the news report seriously. We are totally against the repeal of the total prohibition law. We have experienced the grievous impact caused on Mizo society by alcohol that claimed many lives during the time when wine shops were there,” Zoramthanga was quoted as saying in the statement.
The channel on April 15 reported that some church leaders, government employees, and community or local leaders favour selling liquor, Zoramthanga said while addressing a public meeting at the MNF office here on Monday.
The chief minister said that the cable channel did not mention the names of anyone they interviewed.
He said that ‘The Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act 2019’ was introduced by the MNF government in the larger interest of the churches and the Mizo people.
Fulfilling its poll promise, the MNF after coming to power in 2019 introduced this law that prohibits import, export, transport, manufacture, possession, sale and consumption of alcohol in the state, barring the three autonomous district councils in the southern part of the state.
