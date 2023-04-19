Aizawl: US Consul General Melinda Pavek on Tuesday called on Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan here, an official statement said.

The two have discussed a wide range of issues, including shared interests of India and the US, the statement said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

They also discussed various opportunities in the business sector that Mizoram could offer.

Kambhampati apprised the Consul General of several infrastructure development projects within the state that the Centre was taking up.

With the Bairabi-Sairang Railway Line construction project to be completed soon along with the improvements of the existing national highways to 4-lane and 2-lane, the Governor suggested that unprecedented growth and developments plus business opportunities are bound to happen in the state.

During their interaction, Kambhampati and Pavek also discussed the opportunities in the horticulture sector, services sector and power generation through hydroelectricity.

Also Read | Mizoram: Chakma Autonomous District Council elections on May 9

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









