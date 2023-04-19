Aizawl: Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) on Wednesday released names of its candidates for the upcoming elections to Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) slated for May 9.

The party will contest all the 20 seats.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

MNF National Core Committee member D.Thangliana, who announced the list, said that the party is optimistic for the upcoming council polls.

Polling for the 20-member Chakma council will be held on May 9.

Counting of votes will be undertaken on May 11. The last date of filing nomination is fixed on 24 April, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 27 April.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on 25 April.

According to the final roll published by the state election commission earlier this month, there are 35,885 electorates, including 17,677 female voters within the Chakma council.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

There are 70 polling stations within the council.

The last council polls held in April 2018 threw up a hung house with the MNF emerging as the single largest party by winning 8 seats, while the Congress bagged 7, including a countermanded Fultuli constituency, and the BJP (5).

The council was under a complete rule of the MNF before a governor rule was imposed in December last year due to political instability.

Also Read | No spirits: Mizoram CM says ruling MNF firm on total prohibition

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









