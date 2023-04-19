Aizawl: Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) on Wednesday released names of its candidates for the upcoming elections to Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) slated for May 9.
The party will contest all the 20 seats.
MNF National Core Committee member D.Thangliana, who announced the list, said that the party is optimistic for the upcoming council polls.
Polling for the 20-member Chakma council will be held on May 9.
Counting of votes will be undertaken on May 11. The last date of filing nomination is fixed on 24 April, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 27 April.
Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on 25 April.
According to the final roll published by the state election commission earlier this month, there are 35,885 electorates, including 17,677 female voters within the Chakma council.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
There are 70 polling stations within the council.
The last council polls held in April 2018 threw up a hung house with the MNF emerging as the single largest party by winning 8 seats, while the Congress bagged 7, including a countermanded Fultuli constituency, and the BJP (5).
The council was under a complete rule of the MNF before a governor rule was imposed in December last year due to political instability.
Also Read | No spirits: Mizoram CM says ruling MNF firm on total prohibition
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura govt identifies heatwave, sun stroke as ‘disasters’
- Assam girls Jintimani, Uma to attend U-23 high-performance camp
- Mizoram: MNF releases names of its candidates for CADC election
- Rajnath asks Army to be on strong vigil along LAC as situation remains ‘tense’
- Meghalaya: Bernard questions extension of load shedding in Garo Hills
- CM’s poster ‘defaced’ in Tripura; police begin probe