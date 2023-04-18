Aizawl: Acting on a tip off, personnel of Assam Rifles and Custom officials recovered foreign cigarettes and alcohols altogether worth Rs. 99.3 lakh in Champhai district near the Myanmar border on Tuesday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.
The operation was launched at Ruantlang village in the border district, it said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
During the operation, the joint team of Assam Rifles and Custom department recovered 351 cases of foreign liquor worth Rs. 12.8 lakh and also 51 cases of foreign cigarettes worth Rs. 76.5 lakh, it said.
The seized consignment was handed over to the Customs department for further legal proceedings on the same day, the statement added.
Also Read | Mizoram: Chakma Autonomous District Council elections on May 9
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: Security forces recover foreign cigarettes, alcohol from Champai
- Youth Cong chief ‘sexist’, claims party’s woman leader of Assam
- Arunachal: Governor Parnaik flags off BRO motorcycle rally
- Assam: Rare Crested Serpent Eagle rescued in Tinsukia
- Rubber cultivation helped stamping out militancy in Northeast: Piyush Goyal
- Assam: Ranjit Gogoi apologises to Naga people for hurting sentiments