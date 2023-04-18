Aizawl: Acting on a tip off, personnel of Assam Rifles and Custom officials recovered foreign cigarettes and alcohols altogether worth Rs. 99.3 lakh in Champhai district near the Myanmar border on Tuesday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The operation was launched at Ruantlang village in the border district, it said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

During the operation, the joint team of Assam Rifles and Custom department recovered 351 cases of foreign liquor worth Rs. 12.8 lakh and also 51 cases of foreign cigarettes worth Rs. 76.5 lakh, it said.

The seized consignment was handed over to the Customs department for further legal proceedings on the same day, the statement added.

Also Read | Mizoram: Chakma Autonomous District Council elections on May 9

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









