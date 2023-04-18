Mizoram: Chakma Autonomous District Council elections on May 9

Overview:
Aizawl: Mizoram State Election Commission on Monday announced elections to Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) to be held on May 9.
The last date for filing nomination for the 20-member council polls is 24 April, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is fixed on 27 April, the state election commission said in a notification.
Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on 25 April and counting of votes would be undertaken on May 11, it said.
According to the final roll published by the state election commission earlier this month, there are 35,885 electorates, including 17,677 female voters within the Chakma council. Of the 20 constituencies, Kamalanagar ‘N’ has the highest number of voters at 3,533, while Fultuli constituency has the least number of voters at 1,305.
There are 70 polling stations within the council. The CADC was created in 1972 for the Chakma tribal living in the southwestern part of Mizoram.
The council threw up a “hung” house in the last polls held in April 2018, where the Mizo National Front (MNF) won 8 seats, Congress (6) and the BJP (5), while the countermanded Fultuli constituency was later won by Congress.
Later, all members of Congress and BJP defected to the MNF to make the council completely under the rule of the party.
In December last year, state Governor Dr. Haribabu Kambhampati imposed a governor’s rule in the Chakma council due to political instability leading to constant change in administration.
