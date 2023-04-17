Mizoram: Ngopa village council bags best performing gram panchayat award

Aizawl: Ngopa village council in the northeastern part of Mizoram has bagged the first best performing gram panchayat in the country, an official said on Monday.

It is known to be the first village council from the state to have won the prestigious national panchayat award, the official said.

According to the National Panchayat Award 2023 announced by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ngopa was ranked first among over 2,55000 gram panchayats in the country under Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikar Puraskar (NDSPSVP) category, he said.

President Droupadi Murmu gave away the award to Ngopa village on the occasion of National Conference on Incentivization of Panchayats cum Award Ceremony held in Delhi on Monday. The award carries a cash prize of Rs. 1.5 crore and a plaque.

Ngopa village stood first as the best performing gram panchayat in overall performance in 9 (Localization of Sustainable Development Goals) LSGD themes, including poverty free and enhanced livelihoods panchayat, clean and green panchayat and panchayat with good governance.

Karnataka’s Mullusoge, which was previously declared the first prize winner, has been stripped off from being the top rank, as it was later found out to be an urban body, the official said.

Ngopa is a big village located in the northeastern part of the state in Saitual district bordering Manipur.It is about 182 km from Aizawl.

The village houses about 1,000 families with a population of 4,600.

