Aizawl: Mizoram’s main opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) on Thursday staged a demonstration demanding the resignation of sports minister Robert Romawia for allegedly holding an “office of profit.”
Many party workers took part in the demonstration branded as “Dikna duh Punkhawm” (demonstration for justice) held in front of Vanapa Hall here.
ZPM general secretary (village department) SL Ngursailova said that the party in February had filed a petition urging state governor Haribabu Kambhampati to disqualify Royte for allegedly holding ‘office of profit’ by owning a consultancy firm that worked on several contracts under the state government in violation of section 9A of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951.
Acting on the petition, the governor had also sought the opinion of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in March, he said. Ngursailova alleged that Royte, the sole owner of North East Consultancy Services (NECS), has regularly paid Goods and Service Tax (GST) as the proprietor of the firm till February this year.
At the same time, Royte’s son Mr Vanlalfelpuia Royte also paid GST as the proprietor of the firm, he said.
He also alleged that Royte had concealed in his affidavit about a project undertaken and completed by his firm in 2020, at the time of filing his nomination in 2018, which violates section 125 of the RP Act (False Affidavit).
The leader said that the NECS had a firm, which entered into a subsisting contract with the government by executing a ‘deed of agreement’ with the state District Council and Minority Affairs department through “Single Source Selection’ in June 2022 for the execution of works under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme.
He pleaded that the ECI make it clear about Royte’s holding office of profit and intimate its opinion to the governor for further action.
The party action committee chairman W. Chuanawma said that the ZPM would give priority to fighting corruption if it comes to power in the assembly polls due later this year.
Earlier, Royte, who also holds tourism, information technology and district council and minority affairs, had denied the allegation citing that he has proper documents to prove his innocence.
