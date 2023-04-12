Mizoram: Special court convicts senior official in graft case

Aizawl: Special Court (Prevention of Corruption Act) in Aizawl convicted a retired senior official in a graft case on Tuesday.
The special court will pronounce sentences on Wednesday.
In his judgement and order on Tuesday, special judge H.T.C Lalrinchhana convicted former Mizoram Khadi and Village Industries Board (MKVIB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lalsawmzuala under section 409 and 477A of the Indian Penal Code for abusing his official position, committing criminal breach of trust and falsification of accounts.
Lalsawmzuala had misappropriated over Rs. 9 lakh
Swarojgar Credit Card (SCC) loan margin money under National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC) for the functioning of ‘Khan Sari Plant’ at Saitual area pertaining to 497 beneficiaries during his stint as the CEO.
He had also embezzled another Rs 9 lakh under Rural Employment Generation Programme.by making fake bills.
