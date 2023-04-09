Easter celebrated with gusto in Mizoram

Aizawl: Easter, which marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ, was celebrated with pomp and gaiety across the Christian-majority state of Mizoram on Sunday.

Special prayers and worship services were held by churches of various denominations during which sermons were delivered.

“May this Easter bring you new hope, new faith and new beginnings. Happy Easter Sunday. Hallelujah, He has risen,” Chief Minister Zoramthanga tweeted.

Processions were also taken out in towns and villages amid chanting of hymns.

Congregational singing or ‘Zaikhawm’, which forms an integral part of Easter celebrations, was organised by churches across the northeastern state.

