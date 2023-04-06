Aizawl: Amid speculation about shifting of Assam Rifles base, the paramilitary force Director General Lt. General Pradeep Chandran Nair said that they are shifting their base from Aizawl to the newly inaugurated battalion headquarters complex at Zokhawsang in a phased manner.

Nair made it clear that the phase- manner relocation of the Assam Rifles base from Aizawl to Zokhawsang will take place after the state government provides all the basic needs and sorts out all issues related to the land presently occupied by the paramilitary force.

He also said that the paramilitary force would continue to retain a portion of land at the existing battalion headquarters for maintaining the presence of troops to serve the people by undertaking legislated taks.

Recently, the DG also felicitated eight Assam Rifles personnel for their outstanding performance during operations against smuggling of contrabands, drugs and war like stores in the border area and Aizawl.

The soldiers awarded DGAR commendation cards for their dedication and devotion to duty.

The General Officer appreciated the commendable job done by all the battalions of the sector in border guarding and curbing the drug menace going on in the state and motivated the troops to work with the same morale, zeal and enthusiasm.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 1 had inaugurated the Assam Rifles headquarters complex at Zokhawsang, about 15-km east of Aizawl.

Shah had also said that the paramilitary force headquarters will be shifted from Aizawl to Zokhawsang in accordance with the agreement between the Centre and the state government.

Though shah did not mention the timeline during his public address, he had been reportedly to have told civil society groups that the Assam Rifles will be shifted within 3 months.

Meanwhile, officials of the state home department said that all necessary basic requirements have been provided to the new Assam Rifles battalion headquarters complex.

Last month, home minister Lalchamlian had also informed the state assembly that the state government on its part has performed all requirements that it should do for the new Assam Rifles headquarters at Zokhawsang.

