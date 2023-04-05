Aizawl: The new academic session for the 2023-24 begun in Mizoram on Wednesday with the opening of all schools, both state run and privates, a senior official of state school education department said.
The department director Lalsangliana said that all schools from primary to higher secondary level under the state government and private have opened on Wednesday.
He said that students studying in the state run schools began to wear common uniforms prescribed by the state government for the first time.
However, specification was made separately for primary, middle, high schools and higher secondary schools, he said.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The director said that simillar or common uniforms are not prescribed for privates schools.
State education minister Lalchhandama Ralte had earlier said that the main objective of similar school uniforms was to bring ‘equality’ in dresses among the rich and economically poor students in both urban and rural areas.
He had also said that students will no longer require a new sets of uniform when their parents are transferred.
Also Read | Int’l Children’s Book Day: Six authors who write about NE for kids
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Police did not kill anyone in fake encounters: Assam govt
- Arunachalee powerlifter Azad Basfore retains ‘Strongman of India’ title
- Mizoram’s UD&PA department ranks first in SPARK Award
- Assam: 5 held for human sacrifice at Kamakhya Temple four years ago
- A US professor is going to live in an underwater hotel for 100 days
- Mizoram: Students of state-run schools to now have common uniform