Amit Shah appeals to Northeast militants to join mainstream

Aizawl: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to the remaining active militants of the Northeast to join the mainstream.

Addressing a rally in Aizawl after virtually inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 11 projects worth Rs 2,414 crore, he asserted that the establishment of peace in Mizoram is an example of the victory of Indian democracy.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

PM @narendramodi Ji has unleashed a wave of development for Mizoram. Inaugurating and laying the foundation of several infrastructural projects worth ₹2,415 crores in Aizawl. https://t.co/b7GigBlAO0 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 1, 2023

“I appeal to the few remaining active militant organisations in the Northeast to return to the mainstream, become a part of the democratic process and contribute to the development of the region and the country as a whole,” he said.

“Peace has been established in Mizoram, which had faced insurgency. This is an unprecedented example of the victory of India’s democracy,” he said.

Shah also inaugurated the new Assam Rifles battalion headquarters complex in the state.

Also read | How Mizoram could soon become a ‘dry state’ in more ways than one

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









