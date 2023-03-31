Mizoram: Security beefed up ahead of Amit Shah's visit

Aizawl: Security has been beefed up across Mizoram in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the northeastern state, a senior police officer said.

Shah will pay a day-long visit to Mizoram on Saturday during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various infrastructure projects, including Assam Rifles headquarters, altogether worth Rs 2,414 crore.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said that all police units across the state have been alerted and proper security arrangements were made in the state capital. He said that strict vigilance is being maintained in the areas where the visiting Union Home Minister will move.

Aizawl traffic Senior Superintendent (SP) Rodingliana Chawngthu also notified traffic regulations as part of the security arrangement.

“No parking” will be enforced and no material or stuff be placed along the stretch of Thuampui helipad to Raj Bhavan road via Chaltlang on Saturday between 7 am and 6 pm, which can obstruct the movement of VVIPs,” the notification said.

The notification also said that no vehicle or any stuff should be parked along the road between Lengpui airport and Raj Bhavan between 7 am and 6 pm in case the Union Home Minister has to travel on this road if an airlift is not possible due to bad weather.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga also convened a meeting with officials and senior police officers on Friday to review preparedness in view of Shah’s visit.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meanwhile, the Aizawl district administration has issued an appeal urging people to accord a befitting welcome to Shah on his arrival in Aizawl on Saturday. The district administration also urged the people to show hospitality towards the Union Home Minister and other dignitaries, who accompanied him.

Shah is expected to arrive at Lengpui airport at 1 pm by a CRPF aircraft. From Lengpui, he will be airlifted to Thuampui by a chopper.

The Union Home Minister will virtually inaugurate five infrastructure projects, including the Assam Rifles headquarters complex, during a function to be held at Lammual or Assam Rifles ground here at 1:30 pm. He will also lay the foundation stones of six development projects, including the Laldenga Cultural Centre.

Amit Shah will return to Delhi in the evening.

Also Read | India under BJP is not safe: Mizoram Cong on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









