Aizawl: Mizoram Congress unit president Lalsawta on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government over the conviction of Rahul Gandhi and his subsequent disqualification as a member of Parliament.

Lalsawta alleged that the BJP has conspired against Gandhi not to enable him to contest the next Lok Sabha elections. He further alleged that India under the BJP regime is in a dangerous position and there is no longer freedom of speech in the country.

“The case is not only of Rahul Gandhi or Congress, it rather concerns the general public as India is moving towards dictatorship and the secular fabric of the country has been destroyed by the BJP,” Lalsawta told a press conference here.

He alleged that the BJP is going against the democratic norms in its effort to establish a Hindu raj.

Lalsawta said that the state Congress will stand by Gandhi in the case.

Senior Congress leader and former MLA John Siamkunga, who accompanied Lalsawta, also accused Modi of being a dictator.

Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a Surat district court and sentenced to two years imprisonment on March 24 in the defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark made during an election rally in Karnataka in 2019.

A day later, the MP from Kerala’s Wayanad was disqualified from Parliament. The Congress leader was given bail and the sentence was suspended for 30 days during which Gandhi is likely to appeal to a higher court.

