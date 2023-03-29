Aizawl: A total of 72 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC) polls that ended peacefully on Wednesday, official sources said.
Altogether, there were 40,548 electorates, including 21,245 female voters, in the LMC.
The official sources said that 72.03 voting percentage was recorded after polling ended peacefully at 4 pm.
Polling for the 11-member municipal council began at 7 am and no law and order issue was reported during the 9-hour-long polling, it said.
At least 165 polling officials and 158 policemen were deployed for the municipal council polls.
A total of 42 candidates were in the fray for the LMC polls.
The ruling party in the state Mizo National Front (MNF), oppositions Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress fielded 11 each, while the BJP has contested 9 seats.
The counting of votes will be held on April 3.
The LMC was established by the Zoramthanga-led MNF government in 2022.
