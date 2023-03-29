Mizoram: 3 Myanmar nationals among 11 arrested with heroin

Aizawl: At least 11 people, including three Myanmar nationals, were arrested in Mizoram for possessing heroin worth over Rs 23 lakh during raids in the last five days, an official of the state excise and narcotics department said on Tuesday.

The official said that the excise and narcotics officials seized 913.8 grams of heroin from the possession of the 11 accused during raids at seven locations in the Aizawl and Serchhip districts between Friday (March 24) and Tuesday (March 28).

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

He said that the department seized 434 grams of heroin during raids at three locations in the Serchhip district on March- 24, 25 and 28.

Seven people, all Mizoram residents, were arrested for possessing the contraband during the raids, he said.

The anti-narcotics squad of the excise department also seized 346 grams of heroin from the possession of four peddlers, including three Myanmar nationals, during raids at four different places in Aizawl on March 26 and 28, he said.

The seized heroin was altogether worth over Rs. 23 lakh in the local market, he said.

The 11 accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Charred bodies of 3 Mizoram residents found inside Myanmar territory

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









