Aizawl: A hectic political canvassing for the first Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC) polls in the southern part of Mizoram ended on Monday with contesting political parties organising functions to close their high-pitched campaigns.

Lunglei deputy commissioner and district election officer Ramdinliani said that the election campaign for the 11-member LMC polls ended at 4 pm on Monday.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

She said that during the poll campaign, a complaint was registered against the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) over violation of the model code of conduct.

The matter, however, was immediately resolved by Returning Officers as no concrete evidence was found to substantiate the claims of the complainants, she said.

According to the officials, polling officials will be sent to their respective polling stations on Tuesday.

Altogether 42 candidates are in the fray for the LMC elections slated for March 29, she said.

The MNF and oppositions Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress fielded candidates for 11 seats each, while the BJP has fielded candidates for nine seats, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Voting will be held on March 29 between 7 am and 4 pm and votes will be counted on April 3, she added.

Meanwhile, Congress president Lalsawta told reporters in Lunglei that the southern city requires good MLAs to defend and fulfill the aspiration of the people. He alleged that all the four ruling MNF legislators within LMC are unreasonably fearing Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who fully manipulated them.

Lalsawta also reiterated that his party will introduce the Urban Employment Guarantee scheme if it comes to power in the State Assembly polls slated to be held later this year.

Health minister and MNF adviser Dr. R. Lalthangliana also slammed ZPM for allegedly giving wrong information to the people by projecting Mizoram as in its worst condition.

He exuded hope the Centre will soon provide funds for the establishment of Mizo University (MZU) on the southern campus in Lunglei.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Mizoram police warns amid sharp increase in online fraud

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









