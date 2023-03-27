AIZAWL: Mizoram police said that there was a sharp increase in online fraud in the state and cautioned people against such fraud.

In a statement, police said that one of the most prevalent methods used by fraudsters to cheat is impersonating armed forces officers or personnel, who furnish fake ID cards, armed forces’ canteen cards, among others, to gain trust of their victims.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“These scammers would promise to sell various items -vehicles, bikes, household items, online, but would cut off contact with their victims once they received initial payments,” the statement said.

Another modus operandi utilised by these scammers in Mizoram is by pretending to order food items from their victims for consumption by their units. They would provide QR codes to scan, which they would use to dupe their victims and withdraw money from their bank accounts, it said.

While there are many legitimate businesses being run through online portals, there are several fraudsters who are creating and manipulating these online stores for the sole purpose of scamming others, the statement said.

Also Read | Charred bodies of 3 Mizoram residents found inside Myanmar territory

Trending Stories









