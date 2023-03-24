Mizoram Dy CM lays base for mega shopping complex in Aizawl



Aizawl: Mizoram’s Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia laid the foundation stones for the City Centre shopping complex project at Aizawl’s Bara Bazar and a playground at Hlimen.

Laying the foundation stone for the Rs 41.59 core City Centre project on Thursday, Tawnluia said it will not only benefit residents of Aizawl but also the people from the rural areas.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The City Centre is part of the Aizawl Smart City project under the Centre’s Smart Cities Mission.

Tawnluia, who also holds the Urban Development portfolio, said when completed, it will be handed over to the Commerce and Industries Department.

The proposed City Centre will have two blocks with a seven-storied building and a five-storied building, Aizawl Smart City Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lalrothanga said.

It will house 1,105 shops, he said.

The playground, to be built at a cost of Rs 6.81 crore, is also part of the smart city project.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Thirty projects are being implemented under the Smart Cities Mission in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area, and 10 more are in the pipeline, Tawnluia said.

He exuded hope that the projects, when completed, will change the face of the state capital.

Also read | Mizoram: Polling for 99 village councils in MADC on April 18

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









