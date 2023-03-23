Aizawl: Acting on specific information, personnel of Assam Rifles recovered substantial quantities of Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine HCL tablets worth Rs. 390.4 crore in east Mizoram’s Champhai town bordering Myanmar on Wednesday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.
A local resident was apprehended for possessing the contraband, it said.
The seizure of 39 lakh tablets of Triprolidine and Pseudoephedrine was made during joint operation with the Customs department, it said.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The seized contraband and the accused were handed over to the Customs department for further legal proceedings the same day, the statement added.
State officials said that it is one of the biggest drug hauls made in the state.
Also Read | Mizoram: Two women arrested with heroin worth Rs 60 lakh
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- IMF facility debunks Sri Lanka’s bankrupt status: Wickremesinghe
- Assam Rifles recovers drugs worth Rs 390.4 crore
- Mt Everest microbes may survive harsh conditions for decades
- Bengal International Film Festival at SRFTI from Mar 24
- National Humanities Medal to Indian-American actress Mindy Kaling
- Fossilised giant zebra tracks found in South Africa