Assam Rifles recovers drugs worth Rs. 390.4 crore

Aizawl: Acting on specific information, personnel of Assam Rifles recovered substantial quantities of Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine HCL tablets worth Rs. 390.4 crore in east Mizoram’s Champhai town bordering Myanmar on Wednesday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

A local resident was apprehended for possessing the contraband, it said.

The seizure of 39 lakh tablets of Triprolidine and Pseudoephedrine was made during joint operation with the Customs department, it said.

The seized contraband and the accused were handed over to the Customs department for further legal proceedings the same day, the statement added.

State officials said that it is one of the biggest drug hauls made in the state.

