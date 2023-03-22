Over 30 projects being executed under Smart City Mission: Mizoram DyCM

Aizawl: Mizoram deputy chief minister Tawnluia on Tuesday claimed that over 30 projects are being executed under the Smart City Mission.

Tawnluia, who holds different portfolios, including Public Health Engineer and Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA), laid the foundation stone for a multipurpose ground at Aizawl’s Zarkawt area on Tuesday.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The state government was paralyzed and many projects under the Smart City Mission have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite such hurdles, over 30 projects are being implemented under the smart city mission and 3 of them have been completed,” Tawnluia said.

10 more projects, including Laldenga Cultural Centre, are in the pipeline, he said.

According to the deputy chief minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah would lay the foundation stone for the proposed cultural centre. He said that Laldenga Cultural Centre would be constructed at the Assam Rifles ground area in Aizawl.

During a meeting with chief minister Zoramthanga in Delhi on Tuesday, Shah told the former that he will inaugurate the Assam Rifles complex at Zokhawsang near Aizawl and lay the foundation stone of Laldenga Cultural Centre on April 1.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Laldenga, the founder of the Mizo National Front (MNF), spearheaded a cessationist movement for two decades between 1966 and 1986.

He was the first chief minister of Mizoram after it attained statehood in 1987.

Also Read | Mizoram: Amit Shah to inaugurate Assam Rifles complex on April 1

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









