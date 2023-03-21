Aizawl: Two women, including a Myanmar national, were apprehended by Assam Rifles for possessing heroin worth Rs 60 lakh in the Aizawl district, an official of Assam Rifles said on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out at Sateek area by personnel of Assam Rifles in collaboration with the special narcotics squad (CID) of state police in Aizawl based on specific information on Monday, the official said.

The combined team recovered 120 grams of heroin from the possession of the two women aged 50 and 48 years, respectively, she said.

One of the accused hailed from Tahan in Myanmar’s Chin state, she said.

Both the two accused and the contraband worth Rs 60 lakh were handed over to Special Narcotics Police Station CID (Crime) in Aizawl, the official said.

