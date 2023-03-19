A local resident was apprehended for possessing the heroin.

Aizawl: Acting on specific information, troops of Assam Rifles and state excise and narcotics department officials seized 443 grams of heroin in Aizawl on Saturday, an Assam Rifles official said. 

The contraband worth over Rs 2.2 crore was concealed in 35 soap cases, she said.

A local resident was apprehended for possessing the heroin, she said.

EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Both the seized heroin and the accused were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics department on the same day, she added. 

Also Read | Mizoram: Assam Rifles nabs cadre of Kuki-Chin National Army

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment