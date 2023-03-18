Aizawl: A 29-year-old militant belonging to the Kuki-Chin National Army (KCNA), a Bangladesh-based rebel outfit, was arrested by the Assam Rifles in Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, the paramilitary organisation said in a statement.
The insurgent, identified as Faliansang Bawm, was allegedly staying at a house in Bungtlang village for some time, the statement said.
Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel raided the house and nabbed the militant on Friday, it said, adding he was handed over to the state police.
Earlier on March 10, Assam Rifles had apprehended another KCNA militant in Hmunnuam village in the same district.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
Fleeing the Bangladesh Army’s offensive against the KCNA, more than 500 people from the neighbouring country’s Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) have taken refuge in Lawngtlai district.
The first batch of the Kuki-Chin refugees, who share ethnic ties with the Mizos, entered the Northeastern state in February last year.
Also Read | Two persons, including Myanmar national, held with heroin in Mizoram
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- The Rock Star Chin Refugee In Mizoram
- Assam govt says over 8.57 lakh people encroaching 5,404 sq km of land
- Mizoram: Assam Rifles nabs cadre of Kuki-Chin National Army
- Masterminds of Assam paper leak being brought to CID HQ
- Sikkim to host StartUp 20 Engagement group meeting in Gangtok
- Sikkim received investment potential worth Rs 1,000 cr after B20 meet: CM Golay