Mizoram: Assam Rifles nabs cadre of Kuki-Chin National Army

Aizawl: A 29-year-old militant belonging to the Kuki-Chin National Army (KCNA), a Bangladesh-based rebel outfit, was arrested by the Assam Rifles in Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, the paramilitary organisation said in a statement.

The insurgent, identified as Faliansang Bawm, was allegedly staying at a house in Bungtlang village for some time, the statement said.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel raided the house and nabbed the militant on Friday, it said, adding he was handed over to the state police.

Earlier on March 10, Assam Rifles had apprehended another KCNA militant in Hmunnuam village in the same district.

Fleeing the Bangladesh Army’s offensive against the KCNA, more than 500 people from the neighbouring country’s Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) have taken refuge in Lawngtlai district.

The first batch of the Kuki-Chin refugees, who share ethnic ties with the Mizos, entered the Northeastern state in February last year.

