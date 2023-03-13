Imphal: Governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikey on Monday conferred the Manipur State Kala Akademi (MSKA) Awards 2021 to 28 selected individuals who have made immense contributions in the fields of art and culture, tribal culture, literature, and fine arts in the state.

Governor Uikey also conferred the third MSKA Lifetime Achievement Award 2021 to Kshetrimayum Randhoni Devi, a noted theatre personality from Manipur. The award comprises a shawl, citation, memento, and a cheque of Rs 3 lakh.

In addition, she presented the MSKA Fellow-2021 to Chabungbam Kondum Singh and Sougaijam Thanil Singh. The governor also presented the MSKA Award and MSKA Young Talent Award to 19 individuals and six young artists, respectively.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony of the Manipur State Kala Akademi Awards 2021, held at the Maharaj Chandrakirti Auditorium at Palace Compound in Imphal, Governor Uikey stated that Manipuri culture is very beautiful and well-known worldwide. She assured her support and cooperation to promote the rich culture of the state at every step.

The governor also remarked that even during the Holi festival, the traditional attire and the respect shown reflect the state’s rich cultural heritage. She expressed her pride as the Governor of Manipur and pledged to extend her support to promote the state’s cultural legacy. Additionally, she mentioned her intention to inform the President and Prime Minister about the beautiful culture of the state.

further said that the efforts of Manipur State Kala Akademi (MSKA) will certainly preserve and promote the rare and unique cultural heritage of Manipur. She continued that MSKA, since its inception, has been making efforts on a sustained basis for the promotion, preservation and propagation of rich cultural traditions such as music, dance, theatre, literature and fine arts within and outside the state.

Education minister Th Basantakumar Singh while speaking at the ceremony said that our identity is represented by our rich culture and we are proud of it.

“Our cultural heritage is being reflected by classical Manipuri dance, traditional folk art forms and dances of different tribal groups,” he said and urged all to contribute to the promotion of the rich cultural heritage of the state.

The awarded ceremony was concluded with cultural performances by the awardees.

