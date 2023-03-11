Aizawl: Mizoram has bagged the prestigious Central award for its excellent work in disaster management in the institutional category, official sources said on Saturday.

Lunglei Fire Station was one among two recipients of Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar, an annual award instituted by the Centre to recognise and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals, offices, departments and organisations in the field of disaster management, the sources said.

The effort of Lunglei Fire Station, Mizoram in the wake of a massive forest fire in 2021 ensured countless lives and property were saved, and the spread of the fire was curtailed. They are worthy recipients of the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar. pic.twitter.com/Ctoh56aRjK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2023

The other recipient was Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA).

Mizoram Fire and Emergency Services director C. Lalzahngoa and Superintendent of Police (SP) Fire and Emergency Francis Lalnuntluanga received the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the third session of National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction‘ (NPDRR-2023) held in New Delhi on Friday, the official sources said.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh and a certificate.

Lunglei Fire Station was awarded for its excellent work and dedication during a massive forest fire that occurred on the outskirts of Lunglei town in the southern part of the state in April 2021.

