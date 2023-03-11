Aizawl: Altogether 44 candidates from four political parties have filed their nominations for the upcoming Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC), official sources said on Friday.

The elections to the newly created Lunglei Municipal Council will be held on March 29.

The official sources said that 44 candidates from Mizo National Front (MNF), the ruling party in the state, Opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), Congress and BJP have filed their nomination papers before the end of the deadline on Friday.

The four parties are contesting the elections separately, and have fielded candidates in all 11 seats, sources said.

While 20 candidates filed their nomination papers before Donny Lalruatsanga, the Returning Officer (RO) for ward I to V, the remaining 24 candidates filed nominations before M.Misael, who is the RO for ward VI to XI, sources said.

Donny Lalruatsanga, the Returning Officer for ward I to V

Polling for the 11-member municipal council will be held from 7 am to 4 pm on March 29, it said.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 13 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is fixed on March 14.

The list of the final contesting candidates and allotment of symbols will be held on March 15, the sources said.

M. Misael, the Returning Officer for ward VI to XI

The counting of votes will be held on April 3.

Earlier, Chief Minister and MNF president Zoramthanga had said that his party would win the upcoming civic polls as the municipal council was established by his government.

Exuding confidence of winning the civic body polls, ZPM working president K. Sapdanga said the party has fielded candidates who are more efficient than those fielded by other parties.

ZPM general secretary Lalmuanpuia Punte also said that they have been preparing for the local body polls since long.

He said that the party candidates are firm on bringing all-around development in south Mizoram’s Lunglei town.

Lunglei is the largest town in Mizoram after the state capital Aizawl. The LMC was created in 2022, becoming the second civic body in the state after the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC).

