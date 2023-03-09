Aizawl: The Congress on Wednesday released its list of candidates for the elections to the newly-created Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC) in Mizoram.

The Congress fielded candidates in all 11 seats of the civic body, the elections for which will be held on March 29.

State Congress president Lalsawta asked the candidates to work for the development of Lunglei, the second-largest town in Mizoram after state capital Aizawl.

The ruling MNF said it will announce its list of candidates on Thursday.

MNF vice-president Lalthlengliana told PTI that the party was confident of winning the first election to the civic body as it won all the assembly seats in the area in 2018.

The MNF MLAs of the area are closely monitoring their constituencies, he said.

Mizoram’s main opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) will also announce its lists of candidates on Thursday, a party leader said.

State BJP president Vanlalhmuaka said his party will also contest all the seats of the civic body.

“The names of the candidates will be released on March 9 or 10. The BJP leadership in Delhi is yet to approve the candidates,” he said.

The last date for filing the nomination is March 10, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 14. The votes will be counted on April 3.

