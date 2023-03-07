Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga on Monday said that his party will come to power in the election to Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC), which is scheduled to be held on March 29.

Addressing a rally in south Mizoram’s Lunglei town on Monday, CM Zoramthanga exuded hope that his party will also retain power in the next assembly polls.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The chief minister said that his government is making massive efforts to develop the southern district and projects worth Rs 330 crore are in the pipeline.

Hitting out at Opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), Zoramthanga said that the party fell flat before the people despite its claim that it will introduce a new system.

“It (ZPM) said it has a new system. However, it has altered it at least ten times now. It seems people don’t bother about its new system as the party fails to win even 10 seats in every election,” the three-time chief minister said.

Zoramthanga also said that Congress is no longer a strong rival to be fought against.

The party’s wave both in the State and Centre has already subsided, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Polling for the 11-member Lunglei Municipal Council will be held on March 29 between 7 am and 4 pm.

The last date for filing nomination papers is fixed on March 10, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 14. The counting of votes will be held on April 3.

Also Read | At B20 meet, Zoramthanga pitches Mizoram’s vast resources to industry

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









